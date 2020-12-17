Grace to West Liberty

Crestview High School senior Breena Grace recently signed on to play softball and pursue a degree in dental hygiene at Division II West Liberty University in West Virginia. “West Liberty is such a great school and I’m very excited to continue my education there,” Grace said. “I’ve been striving to play college softball ever since I was 14 years old, so I’m very happy that I accomplished my goal of committing,” She was joined by parents Nanette and Jeff, brother Levi Grace and coach Carl Etzler. Crestview photo