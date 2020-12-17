Health District: 140 new COVID-19 cases

VW independent/submitted information

As of Thursday, the Van Wert County General Health District reports an increase of 140 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Thursday, December 10, for a total of 1,440 confirmed cases. There are currently eight people hospitalized.

The first phase of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution began earlier this week, as the vaccine was shipped to 10 pre-selected hospitals across Ohio. Due to the limited supply of vaccine, the first phase of vaccine administration will focus on critical groups and not be available to the general public. The Van Wert County General Health District expects to receive the first round of COVID-19 vaccine in the next two weeks. At this time, we do not have a definite delivery confirmation. The health department is working with area first responders, long-term care facilities, and healthcare facilities to determine the number of personnel receiving the vaccine, and how to best meet the needs of those in the first phase of distribution. The first phase of the vaccine is to be distributed to:

Healthcare providers and personnel routinely involved with the care of COVID-19 patients

Residents and staff at nursing facilities

Residents and staff at assisted living facilities

Patients and staff at psychiatric hospitals

People with intellectual disabilities and those with mental illness who are in group homes or centers and staff at those locations

Residents and staff of Ohio’s veterans’ homes

EMS responders

The Van Wert County General Health District will continue to provide information as it becomes available. According to the Ohio Department of Health, the vaccine has been shown to prevent COVID-19 and to decrease the severity of illness in people who catch this virus. Vaccinating a significant portion of Ohioans will help prevent serious hospitalizations and deaths, and will help Ohioans return to normal activities. The Van Wert County General Health District is currently reviewing our plans and policies for vaccine distribution.