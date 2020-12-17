Lancer wrestlers top Paulding, Montpelier
Van Wert independent sports
PAULDING – Lincolnview picked up two wrestling wins by defeating Paulding 42-18 and Montpelier 42-30 in a tri-match held Tuesday at Paulding High School. Lincolnview’s individual results are listed below.
Lincolnview 42 Paulding 18
106 – double void
113 – double void
120 – double void
126 – Joey Sawyer (LV) won by forfeit
132 – Tristan Taylor (LV) won by forfeit
138 – Dylan Hensley (LV) won by forfeit
145 – Dawson Lamb (PA) pinned Asher Hubble (LV)
152 – Brody Fisher (PA) pinned Jaden Hubble (LV)
160 – Alfonso Casiano (PA) won by forfeit
170 – Dylan Bowyer (LV) pinned Timmy Epplpe (PA)
182 – Joel Bill (LV) 13-6 decision over Cayden Breier (PA)
195 – Tyler Ulrey (LV) 8-6 decision over Dillon Shough (PA)
220 – Braxton Coil (LV) won by forfeit
285 – Louis Ulrey (LV) won by forfeit
Lincolnview 42 Montpelier 30
106 – double void
113 – Jacee Altaffer (MP) won by forfeit
120 – double void
126 – Joey Sawyer (LV) won by forfeit
132 – Tristan Taylor (MP) pinnes Makaya Crisenbery
145 – Kasche Bible (MP) pinned Asher Hubble (LV)
152 – Jaden Hubble (LV) pinned Ivan Nichols (MP)
160 – Winston Nichols (MP) won by forfeit
172 – Dylan Bowyer (LV) won by forfeit
182 – Joel Bill (LV) won by forfeit
195 – Gavin Wum (MP) pinned Tyler Ulrey (LV)
220 – Ethan Pontious (MP) pinned Braxton Coil (LV)
285 – Louis Ulrey (LV) pinned Ashtyn Mason (MP)
Lincolnview is scheduled to return to action on Tuesday, December 29, at the Parkway Holiday Invitational.
