Central joins others to provide 300 meals

VW independent/submitted information

Central Insurance has joined the Salvation Army of Van Wert, the First United Methodist Church food pantry, Tecumseh Packaging Solutions, Cooper Farms, and Willow Bend Country Club to distribute 330 Christmas meals to local families in need.

Each Christmas dinner contains a Cooper Farms turkey and dressing, green bean casserole, mashed potatoes, gravy, cranberry relish, dinner rolls, and pumpkin pie prepared by Willow Bend. Meals will be distributed by the Salvation Army and the First United Methodist food pantry, and food will be delivered in custom boxes donated by Tecumseh.

“Central probably doesn’t have a chance at ever repaying Van Wert for everything it has given us over the centuries, but we sure are trying. If you are lucky enough to be in a position to give back to your community; now is the time,” said Central Insurance President Evan Purmort.

The Salvation Army of Van Wert is seeking volunteers to ring the Red Kettle bell through Christmas Eve. Contact Major Debbie Weigner via email at Deborah.Weigner@use.salvationarmy.org or call 419.910.9332 to volunteer. The Red Kettle fund has suffered with fewer people out and about this year. Visit https://bit.ly/centralredkettle to donate online.

The First United Methodist food pantry also accepts food and monetary donations year-round. To donate online visit https://bit.ly/vwfirstunited or mail or drop off a check or cash to 113 W. Central Ave., Van Wert, OH 45891. Grocery drop-off is available Monday-Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

The Central Mutual Insurance Company was founded in Van Wert in 1876 and has evolved into the Central Insurance Companies, a successful property and casualty group providing insurance for more than 350,000 automobiles, homes, and businesses in 24 states.

Central is based in Van Wert and operates regional offices in Boston, Atlanta, Dallas, and Van Wert. The Central group of companies has combined assets of over $1.7 billion. Central’s A.M. Best rating is A (excellent).