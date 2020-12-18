Lancers cash in at FT line for 56-48 win

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

SPENCERVILLE — Games are won or lost at the free throw line and Lincolnview used the charity stripe to improve to 4-0 (1-0 NWC) with a 56-48 win at Spencerville on Friday.

Clayton Leeth (3) goes up with the ball against Spencerville. Photo courtesy of Hanna Young

The game was tied 48-48 with 1:49 left and the Lancers received free throws by Aaron Cavinder and Collin Overholt, and four straight by Creed Jessee to secure the victory. Lincolnview finished 11-of-15 from the foul line.

“We were able to make some big shots down the stretch,” Lincolnview head coach Brett Hammons said. “Collin and Creed were big for us down the stretch from the free throw line. It’s good to get to 1-0 in conference play.”

The Lancers held a 15-11 lead after one quarter, with Clayton Leeth accounting for seven of Lincolnview’s points.

After a low scoring second quarter, the visitors enjoyed a 23-20 halftime lead, then Overholt and Leeth combined for 13 of Lincolnview’s 15 third quarter points. Spencerville’s Josh Henline scored eight of his 15 points in the period and the Bearcats trailed by just one, 38-37, entering the fourth quarter.

“We knew it was going to be a tough game,” Hammons said. “Coach (Kevin) Sensabaugh always has his teams prepared and ready to play. They are a very physical team and we had to match that tonight and for the most part I felt we did that.”

Overholt led Lincolnview with 24 points, while Leeth added 15. Jessee tallied nine points and led the Lancers with five rebounds.

Spencerville (2-5, 0-2 NWC) will travel to Kalida tonight and Lincolnview is scheduled to host the Wildcats on Wednesday.

Scoring summary

Spencerville 11 9 17 11 – 48

Lincolnview 15 8 15 18 – 56

Spencerville: Josh Henline 6-2-15; Dylan Smith 3-3-9; Keegan Goecke 5-0-10; Tyler Koenig 1-1-3

Lincolnview: Clayton Leeth 6-1-15; Aaron Cavinder 1-1-3; Collin Overholt 8-8-24; Landon Price 1-0-3; Jake Bowersock 1-0-2; Creed Jessee 2-4-9