Lincolnview falls to Spencerville

Lincolnview’s Annie Mendenhall dribbles against a Spencerville defender during Thursday night’s game between the two NWC schools. The visiting Bearcats led 18-10 after the first quarter, 34-18 at halftime and 40-30 after three quarters. Mendenhall led Lincolnview with 12 points, while Zadria King had a team high eight rebounds. Spencerville’s Emma Leis led all scorers with 17. Lincolnview (2-4, 0-2 NWC) is scheduled to host Miller City on Monday, December 28. Photo courtesy of Wyatt Richardson