Pleasant Township has new website, logo

The Pleasant Township Board of Trustees announced a new and improved township website that was released recently.

This new site, designed by Microtronix ESolutions of Ottoville, was created to enhance the public’s access to Pleasant Township-related information, including all contact information for the Board of Trustees, fiscal officer, roadman, and zoning inspector, with ease of access to phone numbers and email addresses. There is also a page covering the township’s fire and EMS coverage, its department information, and an interactive map showing the fire districts in Pleasant Township.

The zoning page has a copy of the entire Pleasant Township Zoning Code, several of the zoning applications that can be filled out online, printed, and submitted, and other useful information on new housing and working in the right of way on township roads.

The Pleasant Township Board of Trustees invites township residents to check out the new website at www.pleasanttownshipvw.com.

The Board of Trustees also invites input from township residents on other features they would like to see added to the site. This can be done using the Contact Us form included on the website. Along with the creation of the new website, the township has also incorporated a new logo created by Microtronix ESolutions, which will be placed on township vehicles to readily identify them.

The Pleasant Township Board of Trustees is grateful to Microtronix ESolutions for its assistance in creating the new website.