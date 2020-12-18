Ronald R. Bagley

Ronald R. Bagley went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital of Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was born November 26, 1937, in Van Wert, the son of Floyd Everett Bagley and Helen Margaret Elizabeth (Bricker) Bagley, who both preceded him in death. On August 9, 1959, he married Linda S. (Kirchenbauer) Bagley, who survives.

Survivors include his four children, Jeff (Kristy) Bagley of Van Wert, Jon (Joy) Bagley of Van Wert, Mark (Rachelle) Bagley of Van Wert, and Julie (Quinn) White of Upland, Indiana; 10 grandchildren, Caleb Bagley, Abigail Bagley, Katie (Chip) Marchland, Aaron (Becca) Bagley, Jacob Bagley, Haley (Josh) Gimre, Keanan White, Connor White, Drew Bagley, and Maria Bagley; two great-grandchildren, Kyla Bagley and Miles Bagley; a brother, James D. (Sara) Bagley of Sarasota, Florida; three sisters, J. Coleen (Ray) Etzler of Van Wert, Diane (Larry) Webb of Van Wert, and Janell (P. Leslie) Boroff of Sun City Center, Florida.

Ron was preceded in death by one brother, F. Eugene Bagley, and a sister-in-law, Joanne E. (Edwards) Bagley.

Ron was a 1955 graduate of Van Wert High School. He then attended North Central College and Bowling Green State University for his undergraduate degree and went on to receive a master’s degree from Indiana University in Bloomington. Upon graduation from college, Ron’s first teaching job was for his father-in-law, Lester Kirchenbauer, who was the principal of Lincoln Junior High in Van Wert. On July 1, 1962, he was employed at The Marsh Foundation at the age of 25 as a teacher. On June 23, 1972, he was named director of The Marsh Foundation School, where he served until August 23, 1991, after 29 years of employment with The Marsh. Ron was passionate about the Marsh Foundation, its history, and its mission to serve young people. Ron formerly volunteered to serve as the official Marsh historian and has been featured in various videos and historical documentaries about The Marsh Foundation. After he retired from the Marsh Foundation, he became talented and gifted coordinator for the Western Buckeye Educational Service Center.

Ron was a long-time member of Trinity United Methodist Church, where he taught Sunday school for over 40 years. He was the secretary for the Van Wert Gideons Camp and was a longtime member of Gideons International. Ron was a past president of the YMCA Board of Directors, a lifetime member, and was proud of the fact that his family had the first-ever family membership.

Private services will be held at a later date.

A celebration of life for the public and family friends will be announced in the spring of 2021 and will be held at the Ronald R. Bagley Auditorium on the campus of the Marsh Foundation in his honor. Ron will be laid to rest in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

In lieu of flowers, please make preferred memorials to Gideons International or the Van Wert YMCA.

Arrangements were handled by Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert.

Condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.