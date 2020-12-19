2021 Peony queen candidates announced

VW independent/submitted information

The Peony Pageant Committee announced the candidates for the Queen Jubilee XLVI Pageant.

Each of the following young women was selected, individually, by her school’s selection committee.

Representing Crestview High School is Bailey Gregory, daughter of Tammy and Mark Gregory. Representing Delphos Jefferson High School is Alexa Chung, daughter of Angela Chung. Representing Delphos St. John’s High School is Lillian Hempfling, daughter of Susan and Chuck Hempfling. Representing Lincolnview High School is Dylann Carey, daughter of Leigh and Randall Carey. Parkway High School’s candidate is Remi Marie Fokine, daughter of Timothy and Megan Fokine. Paulding High School’s candidate is Megan Dearth, daughter of Eric and Melissa Dearth. Spencerville High School’s candidate is Gracie Butorac, daughter of Jamie and David Butorac. Van Wert High School’s candidate is Janie Trejo, daughter of Kristi and Eugene Trejo. Vantage Career Center’s candidate is Jayda Stutz, daughter of Lisa Menke. Wayne Trace High School’s candidate is Emma Crosby, daughter of Chad and Angela Crosby.

The Peony Pageant Committee and the entire Peony Festival Committee wishes each of the candidates an exciting journey to the Pageant.

The Queen Jubilee Pageant information will be announced as it becomes available.