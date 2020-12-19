Gerald A. Kroeger

Gerard A. “Jerry” Kroeger, 90, of Delphos, passed away from natural causes at 1:15 a.m. Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Delphos.

Gerard A. ‘Jerry’ Kroeger

He was born March 23, 1930, in Delphos, the son of Edwin A. and Lauretta (Beckman) Kroeger, who both preceded him in death. In September 1960, he was united in marriage to Rose Mary Coward, who passed away in August 1978. He then married Judith Burnett on March 3, 1979. She survives in Delphos.

Jerry is also survived by a son, Michael (Christa) Kroeger of Delphos; one daughter, Roberta “Robbie” (Jeffrey) McVicker of Columbus; a sister, Janelle (Ed) Friedrich; eight grandchildren, David, Lauren, and Timothy McVicker, Victoria “Tori” (Bryan) Allen, Mark Kroeger, Melania, Maddox, and Mason Kroeger; and one great-grandson, Liam Allen.

He was also preceded in death by three sons, David, Frank, and Edwin Kroeger; and two sisters, Mary Ellen Warnecke and Lenore Klausing.

Jerry was a farmer. He worked for Federal Mogul Corporation for 22 years as a press operator and also delivered newspapers for the Delphos Herald for 10 years in the Landeck and Spencerville area. He loved to work around the farm. Jerry was a gentle and quiet soul who will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Private services will be held at a later date.

Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos was in charge of arrangements.