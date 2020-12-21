Lady Knights pull away from Kalida

Van Wert independent sports

CONVOY — Freshman Cali Gregory scored 17 points to lead Crestview to a 51-39 win over Kalida on Saturday.

The Lady Knights led 7-5 after the first quarter and 16-11 at halftime, then started to pull away by outscoring the Wildcats 16-10 in the third period. Bailey Gregory scored six of her nine points and Olivia Cunningham scored eight of her 10 points in the quarter to help Crestview to a 32-21 lead entering the fourth quarter.

Seven of Cali Gregory’s points came in the fourth quarter, including five free throws. As a team, the Lady Knights converted 13-of-17 foul shots in the game.

Myia Etzler added eight points for Crestview (5-1) and the win was credited to interim coach Kyle Hammons.

Kalida was led in scoring by Brooke Vennekotter, who scored 11 points. Brooke Erhart added nine and Grace Klausing chipped in with eight.

Crestview’s next game is scheduled for Saturday, January 2, at Hicksville.