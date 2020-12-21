Monday Mailbag: hoops, football & more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Monday Mailbag features questions about Van Wert’s basketball schedule, a new football coach at Crestview, the College Football Playoff and the Cleveland Indians no more.

Q: Why in the world would Van Wert agree to a schedule that has no boys basketball games at home for nearly a month? Name withheld upon request

A: It’s simply a matter of how the schedule rotated this year.

Look at it this way – if the schedule stands as is, nine of the last 13 games will be at home and that will come at a time when the weather can be a little dicey.

Q: When will Crestview hire a new football coach? Name withheld upon request

A: I turned to Crestview athletic administrator Matt Perkins for an answer to your question and this was his response:

“Our goal is to recommend someone to our school board in January. It’s a goal, so it’s possible that we aren’t able to do that, but we are hopeful we can.”

Q: More than ever, this year proves the College Football Playoff needs to be expanded to eight teams. There are at least four worthy teams that are being left out. Do you agree? Name withheld upon request

A: Let me answer a question by asking one – if No. 3 seed Ohio State or No. 4 seed Notre Dame stand no chance against Alabama or Clemson, do you honestly think a No. 7 or No. 8 seed would fare any better? I sure don’t.

Yes, there are years where the No. 5 seed has a legit beef about being left out but going to eight seeds probably won’t solve a thing. It’ll simply show how wide the gap is between the traditional powers and everyone else, and the No. 9 seed will complain they should have been in the field of eight.

Having said all of that, the day is coming when the playoff field will expand to eight, simply because it would mean more television dollars and ratings.

Like many other college football fans, I feel like we should probably just fast forward to the national championship game between Alabama and Clemson, because that’s the most likely matchup.

Q: As much as I like Ohio State, does anyone see the Buckeyes beating Clemson? Name withheld upon request

A: I think Ryan Day was accurate when he said the Buckeyes would need to play their best game of the year.

Yes, I think Ohio State can win but I’m not convinced they will, simply because of their defense. Yes, that unit has shown flashes this season but hasn’t been dominating on a consistent basis.

Q: What do you think of the decision by the Cleveland Indians to change their name? Name withheld upon request

A: As an Indians fan and from what I’ve seen firsthand, this has been an ongoing fight between a small but very vocal group and team ownership.

Personally, I don’t think the name is meant to be racist but rather, a symbol that honors Native Americans. Some people may not like that answer, but that’s how I feel.

Legend has it the name was put into use after Louis Sockalexis became the first Native American to play Major League Baseball. He played for the Cleveland Spiders from 1897-1899.

Times have changed and the team name is changing but to me, they’ll always be the Indians.

The Monday Mailbag will return on January 4. In the meantime Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!