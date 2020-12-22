Convoy UM sets Christmas Eve services

VW independent/submitted information

CONVOY — The congregation of Convoy United Methodist Church extends an invitation to Christmas Eve Candlelight services to be held Thursday, December 24, at noon and 7 p.m.

The service will include special music by Sarah and Josh Thomas, reading of scripture, singing, and a message by Pastor Bill Thomas. The service will conclude with the singing of “Silent Night” by the congregation while the church is illuminated by candlelight.

Convoy United Methodist Church is located at the corner of Main and Sycamore streets in Convoy.