Random thoughts: CFB playoff and more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s edition of Random Thoughts centers around expanding the College Football Playoff, NWC girls’ basketball, the Cleveland Browns, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields and a worthy bowl team left out in the cold, at least for now.

College football playoff expansion

It wouldn’t be a college football season without complaints about the teams chosen or not chosen for the CFB Playoff, and calls to expand the playoff.

No one seems to think Ohio State or Notre Dame will win their respective games, yet the solution is to add four more teams that have little or no shot of winning the national championship?

What am I missing here? Someone please explain it to me.

NWC girls hoops

If you haven’t looked lately, check out the Northwest Conference girls’ basketball standings.

Two 8-1 teams, a 5-1 team and a 5-3 team plus two teams that are currently 4-4, but almost certainly better than that record would indicate.

This is a NWC title race that should go right down to the wire.

The Browns

As a long suffering Cleveland Browns fan, 10-4 has a nice ring to it.

I’m not under the delusion that this team will win the Super Bowl, but it’s nice to enjoy some wins.

Here’s hoping the building process continues in the right direction.

Justin Fields

I know it’s not going to happen, but Justin Fields should strongly consider returning to Ohio State for another season.

Why? After struggling in two of his last three games, it’s apparent that a little more seasoning wouldn’t hurt, and the last place he needs to wind up is with a team like Jacksonville or the NY Jets.

Bowl games

Yes, there are too many bowl games in a normal year, but as a college football junkie, I’ll watch whichever ones I can.

16 bowl games have been canceled because of COVID-19 and there is no minimum win requirement to get in this season. If you look down the list, you’ll see a handful of three-win teams that got in, plus 2-8 South Carolina, who’s in with an interim coach.

What makes me cringe is the thought that 9-2 Army was shut out of the bowl lineup until Monday evening. The Black Knights did accept a bid to the Independence Bowl, but it was one of the bowl games that called things off this year and no other bowl offered an invite until Monday. That’s when 3-7 Tennessee was forced to drop out of the Liberty Bowl because of COVID-19 issues with players and coaches.

Now, Army will face West Virginia at 4 p.m. December 31.

I’m glad it worked out, but it’s a shame the team was passed over by other bowls after the Independence Bowl fell through.

Have a Merry Christmas!