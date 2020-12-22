State approves local capital project funds

VW independent/submitted information

COLUMBUS — State Representative Craig S. Riedel (R-Defiance) and State Senator Rob McColley (R-Napoleon) announced passage of Senate Bill 310, which includes funding for a variety of initiatives across the state, as well as $2.2 million in aid for local projects.

Local projects in Van Wert, Paulding, Defiance, and Auglaize counties funded in the bill include:

Van Wert County

Hiestand Woods Improvement, $75,000

Van Wert Reservoir trails, $75,000

Smiley Park ballfield fencing, $25,000

Willshire Ballpark enhancements, $25,000

Niswonger Performing Arts Center, $200,000

Convoy Opera House facility renovation, $75,000

Paulding County

Lela McGuire Jeffrey Park soccer, $75,000

Oakwood Community Park, $22,610

Payne Buckeye Park, $20,500

Antwerp Riverside Park Fitness Trail, $7,500

Melrose Park renovation, $7,000

Grover Hill Welcome Park Playground, $5,598

Broughton Park Playground, $4,124

Paulding County Community-based Assessment Center, $40,000

Defiance County

Cooper Lodge, Camp Lakota, $250,000

Bronson Park Multi-use Path, $150,000

Camp Libbey, $100,000

Auglaize Village Handi-capable Heritage Trail, $20,000

Defiance Community Auditorium renovation project, $150,000

Hicksville Huber Opera House, $15,000

Auglaize County

Auglaize Mercer Recreation Complex, $750,000

Wapakoneta Veterans Memorial Park Splash Pad, $75,000

New Bremen STEM Waterway, $25,000

New Bremen StoryWalk, $7,500

Stained glass window restoration for the Wapakoneta Museum, $22,000

“These quality-of-life projects will make our region a better place to live by improving infrastructure, expanding employment opportunities, and promoting economic development,” said Rep. Riedel.

“It is important we work to get taxpayer money from Columbus back home to our local communities,” said McColley. “I’m happy to see this money doing just that to help out our local governments in making these improvements.”

Statewide, the bill includes more than $2 billion in new capital appropriations for a wide variety of infrastructure across Ohio. Statewide highlights include:

$452 million for the Department of Higher Education, which includes funding for traditional and regional campuses and community colleges.

$300 million for K-12 school building construction and improvements.

$10 million for safety grants for K-12 schools and Ohio’s colleges and universities.

$280 million for the Ohio Public Works Commission, which supports a variety of infrastructure initiatives, including local water, sewer and road projects.

$62.5 million for the Clean Ohio Program.

$50 million for county jail projects.

Funding will be allocated through a competitive, needs-based process.