VW Cougars no match for the Big Green

Van Wert independent sports

OTTOVILLE — Ottoville jumped out to a 12-0 first quarter lead and never looked back on the way to a 62-42 non-conference win over Van Wert on Tuesday.

The Big Green (6-1) enjoyed a 14-2 lead at the end of the first quarter and a 33-15 advantage at halftime. Ottoville’s Josh Thorbahn scored 11 of his 16 points in the first half including three triples and the hosts were 6-of-10 from beyond the arc in the first half. Owen Treece scored six points in the second quarter, all with less than 2:20 left in the period.

Treece, who finished with 13 points, added five more in the third quarter but Ottoville’s William Miller countered with eight of his 12 points in the period and the Big Green led 49-25 entering the fourth quarter.

Van Wert’s Ethan Rupert drained three triples in the fourth quarter and the Cougars enjoyed a 17-13 scoring advantage in the period.

Van Wert (0-4) is scheduled to return to action Monday at Columbus Grove, and Ottoville will host Lincolnview on Tuesday.

Scoring summary

Ottoville 14 19 16 13 – 62

Van Wert 2 13 10 17 – 42

Ottoville: William Miller 5-1-12; Trae Schlagbaum 2-0-5; Kyle Manns 1-1-3; Grant Kortokrax 2-0-4; Kellen Schlagbaum 2-1-5; Josh Thorbahn 6-1-16; Cole Furley 2-0-5; Cooper Hanneman 1-0-2; Caden Edelbrock 2-0-4; Jack Langhals 2-0-6

Van Wert: Ethan Brown 1-1-3; Owen Treece 5-3-13; Garrett Gunter 2-2-6; Ty Jackson 2-0-4; Aidan Pratt 1-0-2; Nate Jackson 1-0-2; Conner Pratt 1-1-3; Ethan Rupert 3-0-9

JV: Ottoville 47-30