B. Elaine Anspaugh

B. Elaine Anspaugh, 79, of Van Wert, passed away at 2:30 a.m. Friday, December 18, 2020, at Banner Baywood Medical Center in Mesa, Arizona.

Anspaugh photo now

She was born February 19, 1941, in Decatur, Indiana, the only daughter of Kenneth A. Springer and Reba Eva (Myers) Springer, who both preceded her in death. On June 25, 1966, she married James H. Anspaugh, who survives in Van Wert.

Other survivors include her one daughter, Stephanie (Kenn) Keysor of Van Wert; two grandchildren, Dalton and Brenna Keysor; a brother, Ned A. Springer of Van Wert, three sisters-in-law, Carolyn Paris, Shirley Weir Nelson, and Mary Pikulik, all of Payson, Arizona. Surviving nieces and nephews include: Dianna (Rick) Ashbaugh of Middle Point, Susan (Tim) Ries of Dryersburg, Tennessee, Denise (Mike) Swick of Delphos, Sally (Kevin) Wannemacher of Payne, Ruth (Justin) Sinning of Crystal Beach, Florida, Gene (Debbie) Hill of Payson, Arizona, Donnie Hudson of Mesa, Arizona, Ronnie (Linda) Hudson of Chandler, Arizona, Diane (Gary) Coleman of Payson, Arizona, Richard Pierce of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Robert (Becky) Pierce of St. Marys, Rick (Becky) Pierce of Ohio City, Renee Maroney of Troy, Missouri, Rhonda (Moe) Gonzalez of Cottonwood, Arizona, and Kathy Farley of Mesa, Arizona; and many great-nieces and nephews.

Anspaugh photo then

Elaine was also preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Linda K. Springer on December 13, 2020.

Elaine was a 1959 graduate of Wren High School in Van Wert County. After graduation, she attended Taylor University’s Upland, Indiana, campus for her undergrad degree and then continued to Ball State University to get her master’s degree in education. She began her teaching career at Lincolnview Local Schools as Miss Springer. Her family and career then moved her to Arizona, where she taught for a few years before returning to Van Wert County to take a job teaching in the Crestview Local School District, where she taught for over 30 years. She was a member of the Van Wert County Retired Teachers Association.

Elaine attended First Baptist Church in Van Wert, where she participated in many women’s bible studies. Elaine loved to sing, often singing at church on Sunday mornings. She also participated in many church choirs and special music events over the years. Elaine loved to do cross stitch and made countless hand-stitched table clothes for family members over the years. She enjoyed playing games with her family and, especially, her grandkids. Elaine had a heart for the Lord and loved supporting missionaries. She would frequently write letters to keep in contact with them and would send them boxes full of goodies from home. Elaine and her husband Jim would often host missionaries and visiting pastors in their home. Over the years they had taken several trips abroad, often meeting up with missionaries in the mission field when they traveled. Elaine loved to cook and bake, and she and Jim would often host groups of people, sometimes for no other reason than just to eat and talk.

Elaine will be missed by the many people who knew her and her unmistakable personality! She also will be greatly missed by her kids and grandkids, who became very close to her in the last several years. Her friends and family may rejoice in the knowledge that she is today in the presence of her Lord and Savior and rejoicing in his loving presence. Philippians 1:21: For to me to live is Christ, and to die is gain.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with Pastors Mike Donald and Kenneth Dady officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Tabor Cemetery in Adams County, Indiana.

Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, December 29, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: The First Baptist Church Missionary Fund or Gideons International.