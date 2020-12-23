County reports 103 new COVID cases

VW independent/submitted information

As of Wednesday, the Van Wert County General Health District reports an increase of 103 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Thursday, December 17, for a total of 1,546 confirmed cases. There are currently five people hospitalized.

Health officials say they appreciate the efforts of the community to help them lower the spread of COVID-19.

“We have seen a recent decline in case numbers and hospitalizations, and we are hopeful the decline will continue,” said County Environmental Health Director Britt Menchhofer.

The Health District office will be closed Thursday, December 24, and Friday, December 25, for the Christmas holiday. Staff members responsible for COVID-19 follow-up will not be working Christmas Day, but will be contacting cases and providing information all other days of the holiday weekend.

The first phase of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution began Wednesday morning (see article below).

The Van Wert County General Health District will continue to provide information on vaccination as it becomes available. Health District employees are researching other means for providing information to the general public when the vaccine is available.