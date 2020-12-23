Dr. Adams receives first Covid vaccination

VW independent/submitted information

On Wednesday, the Van Wert County General Health District administered the first vaccination for COVID-19 to Dr. Robert Adams. When asked how he felt about receiving the vaccine, he said, “I feel hopeful.”

Dr. Robert Adams receives the first local COVID-19 vaccination at the Van Wert County General Health District. photo provided

The health department is contacting all those groups in Phase 1A of the vaccination schedule, and also working on a plan to communicate availability of the vaccine to the public when it reaches that stage. Do not call the health department to request vaccination unless in one of the following groups and have not been contacted.

Home health/hospice workers not vaccinated by hospitals or healthcare systems.

Emergency Medical Services responders.

Primary care practitioners, including family medicine and general medicine providers.

Freestanding EDs, urgent care, pharmacies, and dialysis centers not vaccinated by hospitals or

healthcare systems.

OB-GYN practitioners not vaccinated by hospitals or healthcare systems.

Federally Qualified Health Center providers.

Dental providers.

Surgeons not vaccinated by hospitals or healthcare systems.

Mobile unit practitioners.

Healthcare providers, including public health employees, at risk for exposure to and/or

transmission of SARS-CoV-2, such as vaccinators.

As the area reaches the next stage in the pandemic, continue to help keep the spread low by: