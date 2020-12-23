Local church program serves 1,000th meal

VW independent/submitted information

With the help of Cooper Farms and financial and food donations, as well as countless hours of preparation and cooking from the Love. Bread. Christ. team, 298 Thanksgiving dinners were served to those in need. This brings the program’s total to 1,260 meals served so far in 2020.

When the 1,000th meal was plated, the group took a short break to have a mini-celebration and quick picture for this fantastic accomplishment. During this struggling time for so many, and an increased number of families and individuals needing help, the goal is simply to feed the hungry, one meal at a time.

The next meal will be served Tuesday, December 29, beginning at 5:30 p.m., at Liberty Baptist Church, 501 E. Third St., in Van Wert. Drive-thru pick-up and indoor seating will be available.