Centenarian thankful for cards, etc.

To the Editor:

I would like to extend a sincere thank you to all of the kind friends and family who sent me birthday cards, called me on the phone, and those who sent the social media messages on my birthday.

Thank you also to those who came through on my drive-thru birthday celebration at Vancrest Health Care Center in Delphos.

You all made my 100th birthday celebration extra special!

Sincerely,

Maryilynn J. McCracken

via email