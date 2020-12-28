Caroline Marie Fleenor

Caroline Marie Fleenor, 68, passed away at 2:13 p.m., Saturday, December 26, 2020, at her residence in Van Wert.

She was born August 28, 1952, in Van Wert, the daughter of Paul and Margaret Caroline (Bice) Williams, who both preceded her in death. She married Thomas Fleenor, who survives.

Other survivors include her two children, Pam (Dick) Hoverman of Van Wert and Jerry (Angelique) Burch of Findlay; three stepchildren, Tammy (Thomas) Johnson of Lima, Richard (Kim) Shaner of Terre Haute, Indiana, and Andrea (Joseph) Barnes of Van Wert; two brothers, Paul (Patty) Williams of Van Wert and Ben (Janet) Williams of Middle Point; two sisters, Zelma (Dan) Doster of Toledo and Mary Strawser of Van Wert; 14 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Caroline had worked at Vancrest Health Care Center in Van Wert for eight years.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, January 4, 2021, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with burial to follow in IOOF Cemetery in Convoy.

Visitation is from noon until the time of services on Monday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: American Cancer Society.

Condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.