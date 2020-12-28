Girls hoops: Lancers fall to Miller City

Van Wert independent sports

Lincolnview trailed Miller City by just two, 24-22 at halftime, but a 20-6 third quarter scoring differential was too much to overcome, as the Lancers lost 59-44 in non-conference girls’ basketball action on Monday.

Kendall Bollenbacher led Lincolnview with 13 points, while Carsyn Looser added nine and Zadria King eight. Abbi Lammers and Natalie Koenig each scored 20 for Miller City, and Lammers added nine rebounds.

Lincolnview (2-5) is scheduled to host Wayne Trace on Wednesday.