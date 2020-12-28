Lillian Pauline Chesbro

Lillian Pauline Chesbro, 96, of Van Wert, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, from her residence.

Lillian was born December 22, 1924, in Van Wert, the daughter of Charles and Julia (Strick) Williams, who both preceded her in death. She married Leon Chesbro on October 19, 1959, and he died November 17,1992.

Survivors include a daughter, Julia Mergy of Van Wert; four grandchildren, James (Shelly) Mergy Jr., Paul (Joi) Mergy, Amy (John) Ryder, and Richard (Anita) Mergy; 12 great-grandchildren; and 18 great-great-grandchildren.

Lillian was also preceded in death by three sons, Steven Himburg, Linden Himburg, and David Himburg; and a daughter, Georgia Himburg.

Lillian was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Van Wert. She worked for over 33 years at Van Wert County Hospital in the Maturity and Newborn Care Unit.

Private family graveside and Celebration of Life services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, charitable memorial contributions may be given in Lillian’s name to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.