On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT

Van Wert independent sports

Here are this week’s high school basketball broadcast schedules for 99.7FM WKSD and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM. All games will air live. Please note the schedule is subject to change because of COVID-19.

WKSD

Monday, December 28 – Hicksville at Antwerp

Wednesday – December 30 – Woodlan (IN) at Wayne Trace

Saturday, January 2 – Tinora at Crestview

WERT

Monday, December 28 – Van Wert at Defiance