Top 2020 stories: Annex, homeless & animal shelters

This artist’s rendering shows the new Niswonger Performing Arts Center Annex addition in the foreground. file photo

Editor’s note: This week, the Van Wert independent will be publishing its Top 10 stories of 2020. Articles featuring three stories each will be in Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday, with the top story being published on New Year’s Day. Today’s stories are Nos. 10, 9, and 8.

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Several of 2020’s top stories deal with facility projects, as does all three of the stories in today’s edition of the Van Wert independent.

No. 10 — Humane Society shelter project

The No. 10 story relates to the announcement of a fundraising campaign by the Van Wert County Humane Society to construct a new animal shelter to replace an aging and inadequate facility on Bonnewitz Avenue. When sufficient funds are raised, a new shelter will be constructed on Fox Road, where the Humane Society purchased 1.76 acres in 2019 for the facility. The new facility would feature indoor/outdoor kennel runs for dogs, “free roam” cat rooms for felines, and a state-of-the-art HVAC and air return system.

“We need to get the animals out of our Bonnewitz facility,” said Humane Society President Deb Sealscott when the announcement was made in July of this year. “Our aging facility is inadequate to fulfill the needs of our community.”

Van Wert County Humane Society board members and stakeholders at the organization’s new animal shelter site on Fox Road. VW independent file photo

The Humane Society has received a number of financial pledges from area businesses, organizations, and individuals to construct the new facility, which is estimated will cost approximately $600,000.

No. 9 — Haven of Hope drop-in center

The No. 9 story relates to the Haven of Hope drop-in shelter that galvanized both incredible support — and opposition — before finally becoming a reality in 2020.

Plans for a homeless shelter/drop-in center began with a meeting in November 2018 that brought representatives from local churches and other organizations interested in providing a place where homeless men could shelter overnight.

The project’s official kick-off came a year later, in November 2019, when Andy McMahon was hired as Haven of Hope executive director, and the group purchased a former trades union hall on North Market Street.

However, the proximity of the building to residential areas spurred opposition to the project. While renovation of the building was started and the Van Wert Planning Commission approved the project as an appropriate use for the B-3 (business) zoning of the building, residents in the area took the issue to Van Wert City Council, which overruled the Planning Commission decision.

Local residents tour Haven of Hope drop-in shelter for homeless men during its dedication in August. VW independent file photo

The issue then went to the Board of Zoning Appeals, which also ruled against allowing the shelter as an appropriate usage under B-3 zoning.

After months of wrangling, including a lawsuit filed by the Haven of Hope board in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court over the issue, the city and shelter board finally reached an agreement that allowed the shelter to operate, although some changes were needed, including having a volunteer on site overnight and installation of a privacy fence at the rear of the building.

With the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbating homeless issues, Council did allow the shelter to open temporarily before a permanent dedication was held in August of this year.

No. 8 — NPAC Annex project

The No. 8 story is the Niswonger Performing Arts Center’s $1-million Annex project, which broke ground in November of this year.

Fundraising for the project began in 2018, with money coming from a number of sources, including a $200,000 state facilities grant, a $100,000 bequest from the late Leigh Eisenhauer, as well as donations from the Van Wert County Foundation, a number of other organizations and businesses, and individuals. Funding of the project was completed in 2019.

The NPAC addition will include a storage area, additional dressing rooms, and a laundry facility.

Bids were sought in February of this year, and groundbreaking for the project was held in early November. The project is expected to be completed in July 2021.