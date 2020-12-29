The Van Wert County Courthouse

Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020

Governor signs 5 pieces of legislation

Submitted information

CEDARVILLE — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed the following bills into law on Tuesday:

  • House Bill 24, sponsored by Representatives Stephen D. Hambley and Darrell Kick, revises humane society law.
  • Senate Bill 39, sponsored by Senator Kirk Schuring, authorizes insurance premiums tax credits for certain projects.
  • Senate Bill 310, sponsored by Senator Matt Dolan, provides federal COVID-19 funding to local subdivisions.
  • House Bill 312, sponsored by Representative Jena Powell, permits certain intrastate equity crowdfunding. The legislation increased appropriations in the amount of $105.2 million in Fiscal Year 2021 for the Facilities Establishment Fund Group to allow three projects to proceed to Controlling Board: Columbus Crew SC ($25 million), Sherwin Williams Company ($35 million), and Origin Malt ($10 million). 
  • House Bill 405, sponsored by Representative Jon Cross, creates the adoption linked deposit program.

