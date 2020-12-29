Governor signs 5 pieces of legislation
Submitted information
CEDARVILLE — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed the following bills into law on Tuesday:
- House Bill 24, sponsored by Representatives Stephen D. Hambley and Darrell Kick, revises humane society law.
- Senate Bill 39, sponsored by Senator Kirk Schuring, authorizes insurance premiums tax credits for certain projects.
- Senate Bill 310, sponsored by Senator Matt Dolan, provides federal COVID-19 funding to local subdivisions.
- House Bill 312, sponsored by Representative Jena Powell, permits certain intrastate equity crowdfunding. The legislation increased appropriations in the amount of $105.2 million in Fiscal Year 2021 for the Facilities Establishment Fund Group to allow three projects to proceed to Controlling Board: Columbus Crew SC ($25 million), Sherwin Williams Company ($35 million), and Origin Malt ($10 million).
- House Bill 405, sponsored by Representative Jon Cross, creates the adoption linked deposit program.
POSTED: 12/29/20 at 11:35 pm. FILED UNDER: News