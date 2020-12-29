Jamie Lyn Friedrich

Jamie Lyn Friedrich, 44, passed away at 6:12 a.m. Sunday, December 27, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana, after a fierce battle with Covid-19.

She was born October 14, 1976, to E. Wayne Matthews, who survives in Ohio City, and Deb Matthews, who preceded her in death. On August 14, 1999, she married Bob Friedrich of Delphos, and he survives at home.

Bob and Jamie have two children whom she loved dearly, Wyatt Friedrich (16) and Rubie Friedrich (14), who both survive in Delphos.

Other survivors include a sister, Lorie (Philip) Garwood; her mother-in-law, Janelle Friedrich; two brothers-in-law, Paul (Amy Ross) Friedrich and Jim (Diane) Friedrich; two sisters-in-law, Carolyn (Rob) Stant and Judy (Aaron) Shouey, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Jamie was also preceded in death by her father-in-law, John Friedrich, and her grandparents.

Jamie went to school at Van Wert High School and graduated in the class of 1995. After high school, she attended Wright State University and earned a business degree. Most recently, she worked at the Middle Point USPS.

Jamie was so passionate about many things! She would glow when she talked about her children and family. She also had a love for all the animals they have at home. Her dog, Boomer, had a special place in her heart. Jamie enjoyed camping at Kozy Kampground in Celina. She made so many close friends and really enjoyed her time spent there on the weekends. Jamie was also a hardcore fan of all things Dodge! She was so proud of her husband and their lawn care business, Friedrich Lawn Service.

Jamie always had a smile and laugh to share with everyone. She will be missed every day by her family. We know she has her angel wings and is enjoying the Presence of Jesus and all the loved ones who have passed before her.

Due to Covid-19 considerations, a private service will be held for the family. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Ohio City.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, December 30, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert.

Preferred memorials: Jamie’s family.

