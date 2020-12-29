Del. Jefferson gets by Van Wert 44-37

Van Wert independent sports

Aly Lindeman scored 17 points to lead Delphos Jefferson to a 44-37 non-conference girls basketball senior night win over Van Wert on Tuesday night.

It was the fourth straight loss for the Cougars.

Sofi Houg scored six of her 16 points in the first quarter, but Jefferson’s Josie McGue countered with seven and the Wildcats led 9-8 after the first quarter. Aly Lindeman drained a pair of treys in the second quarter and Jefferson led 17-15 at halftime. Jefferson led 29-26 after three quarters.

Kyra Welch added 10 points for the Cougars, who dropped to 4-5 on the season, while Delphos Jefferson improved to 9-2. The Wildcats are scheduled to travel to Miller City on Tuesday, January 5, and Van Wert is slated to host St. Marys Memorial on Thursday, January 7.