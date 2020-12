VWCS completes United Way campaign

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert City School District recently held its 2020-2021 United Way campaign. The VWCS staff donated nearly $6,000 to help support the 34 local agencies currently receiving funding from the United Way.

Thanks to organizations like Van Wert City Schools and their employees, the United Way is able to support the funded agencies that help those who need it most.