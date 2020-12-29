Yost’s brief supports parochial schools

Submitted information

COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost on Monday filed an amicus brief in the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals in support of three Christian Schools and Citizens for Community Values’ (CCV) lawsuit to overturn a Toledo-Lucas County Health Department order shuttering all in-person education for students in grades 7-12. The brief argues that the order violates the Free Exercise Clause of the First Amendment.

Monclova Christian Academy, Emmanuel Christian, St John’s Jesuit and CCV filed the lawsuit in federal court after the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department blocked schools from holding in-person education for students grade 7-12 from December 4 to January 11.

The brief can be viewed here. The Court has asked the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department to respond to the appeal by end of business on Tuesday, December 29.