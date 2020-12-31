Dorothy E. Anderson

Dorothy E. “Emmie” Anderson, 95, of Van Wert, passed away at 3:22 a.m. Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Van Wert.

She was born May 25, 1925, in Jackson Township, Van Wert County, the daughter of Lemuel and Myrtle (Dunlap) Mosier, who both preceded her in death.

Emmie was a homemaker and later worked as a waitress at the former Gardner’s Country Kitchen and The Corral in Van Wert.

Emmie was the youngest of 10 children. In her younger years, she enjoyed playing cards with her brothers and sisters and listening to country music.

Surviving are her four children, Judy (Jerry) Sanders of Wisconsin, Bill (Linda) Anderson of Van Wert, Sandi (Frank) Agler of Van Wert, and Cindy (Greg Breese) Dawson of Willshire; 10 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; 18 great-great-grandchildren; three stepgrandchildren; 20 stepgreat-grandchildren; 15 stepgreat-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Emmie was preceded in death by two grandsons; a stepgreat-grandson; six brothers; three sisters; and her special friend for over 20 years, Edward Gore.

In keeping with her wishes there will be no viewing. Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be held in the spring. Service times will be announced at a later date.

The Anderson family would like to thank Vancrest for the loving care it provided.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.