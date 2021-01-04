Crestview girls roll by Continental 54-18

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

CONVOY — Crestview was in complete control from start to finish during Monday’s 54-18 non-conference girls’ basketball win over Continental.

The win improved Crestview’s overall record to 7-1, while Continental fell to 3-8.

Crestview’s Olivia Cunningham goes up with the ball during Monday’s game against Continental. She finished with 16 points. Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent

“I liked the way we mixed things up tonight,” Crestview head coach Mark Gregory said. “I’m proud of our girls and their effort and their mindset tonight. Continental always plays so hard and so physical and this was a great game for our girls to match that physicality.”

The Lady Knights jumped out to an early 8-2 advantage and never looked back. By the end of the first quarter, Brynn Putman and Cali Gregory each scored four points and Crestview led 15-6, then the hosts outscored the Pirates 16-5 in the second period for a commanding 31-11 halftime lead. Laci McCoy dropped in five of her eight points in the quarter while Olivia Cunningham also added five points.

The lead expanded to 45-14 after three quarters, with Cunningham scoring seven of her game-high 16 points in the period, while Bailey Gregory, who finished with nine points, added a pair of baskets.

“She was running the floor well and had some nice opportunities,” Gregory said of Cunningham. “Bailey has really worked on her shot off the dribble and it’s really nice when she gets it, one or two dribbles and pulls up. I have a lot of confidence in her when she does that.”

Gregory scored five of her team’s nine points in the fourth quarter.

When the dust settled, Crestview out-rebounded Continental 33-19, including 18 on the offensive side. The Lady Knights committed 12 turnovers but forced 26 by Continental.

“I thought rebounding wise we did well and we forced a lot of turnovers,” Gregory said. “We didn’t hit as many shots as we would have liked to but I thought they were good shots that were within what we’re trying to do.”

Crestview will host Bluffton tonight and will play seven games in a 14-day stretch.

“Bluffton has nice balance with their team and they have some girls back from last year,” Gregory said. “They’ll hit you from inside and outside, they’ll press you, they’ll mix you up in man to zone.”

“It’s a crazy next couple of weeks but that’s the way it is in January and February, especially when you throw a makeup game in there,” the coach continued. “I’m not complaining and I’m going to take every second we get a chance to be out here and I love the opportunity (to play).”

Scoring summary

Crestview 15 16 14 9 – 54

Continental 6 5 3 7 – 18

Crestview: Emily Greulach 1-0-2; Brynn Putman 2-0-4; Bailey Gregory 4-0-9; Kylie Etzler 2-1-6; Cali Gregory 3-1-8; Laci McCoy 2-1-5; Myia Etzler 2-0-4; Olivia Cunningham 5-4-16

Continental: Cate Etter 1-1-4; Maddie Burke 2-0-4; Bryn Tegenkamp 2-1-5; Tygre Troyer 2-1-5

JV: Crestview 30-10