JA Partners…

Junior Achievement of Van Wert County recently recognized Cool Machines and business partners Dave Krendl and Andy Schulte for their commitment to being a Partner Level sponsor, which provides funding support for an entire programming series. Local JA programming is performed by all volunteers and reaches over 1,500 students each school year, focusing on financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and work readiness. “We enjoy supporting programs that help inspire our youth to understand and explore what they want to do with their future. We had a dream once to become business owners and this is our chance to support our youth as they determine their career path,” Krendl said. Shown are (from the left) Cory Michaud (JA Board president), Schulte (Cool Machines), Krendl (Cool Machines), Thaison Leaser (JA Board treasurer) and Pat Jackson (JA Board member). JA photo