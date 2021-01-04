Light Up the Night winners announced

VW independent/submitted information

CONVOY — The winners of the “Light Up the Night” Christmas decorating event in Convoy have been released.

Winners include the following:

Mike and Linda Clay of 6637 Lincoln Highway won this year’s Light Up the Night event with the above display. photo provided

First place — Mike and Linda Clay, 6637 Lincoln Highway, 28 points

Second place — Kyle and Casey Hammonds, 602 E. Tully St., 18 points

Third place — Ed and Leta Feasby, 4508 Payne Road, 18 points

Fourth place — Jeremy and Jessica Kreischer, 16 points

Fifth place (tie) — Jon and Judi Hall and Gary and Connie Kreischer, 15 points

Seventh place (tie) — Jim and Pamela Huffine and Chris and Shannon Sinn, and Don and Sue Dempsey, 12 points

The contest committee, which included Mayor Timothy Bolenbaugh and members Bill and Kimberly Thomas, Chad and Gretchen Williamson (and daughters Katie and Kenzie), and Jennifer Klausing (and daughters Ivy and Ella), thanked area residents for decorating their houses and participating in the Light Up the Night event.