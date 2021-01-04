Some top 2020 stories will remain news this year as well

Steel framing for the JL Rice Terminal at the Van Wert County Regional Airport was already going up in October 2020. VW independent file photo

Editor’s note: The following article touches on some of the 2020 top stories that will continue to make news in 2021.

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

A number of 2020’s top stories will continue to generate news articles this year, with at least one story likely providing news for years — possibly even decades — to come.

Certainly, the COVID-19 pandemic, 2020’s top story, will continue to make news this year as efforts continue to combat the virus, as well as its devastating effect on the local (state, U.S., and world) economy. The biggest news is the development of several vaccines that would provide immunity from the disease. Two of those vaccines, one developed by a partnership between American pharmaceutical company Pfizer Inc. and German firm BioNTech and the other by Moderna, a Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company, have already received FDA approval and are in use.

The task for health officials will be to get people inoculated, especially first-responders, healthcare workers, residents and staff of long-term care facilities, and other essential workers, including teachers and those that come in contact with the public.

Moreover, a huge effort will also be needed to restore the economy to its robust pre-COVID health, as well as make it safe for students and school staff to remain in class this year.

A top story that will likely be around for at least the next decade is the ambitious downtown development project spearheaded by the Van Wert County Foundation that is currently in its early stages. While planning is underway, and some work completed, the large number of buildings, coupled with the financial investment needed to develop them, will make the project a multi-phase development.

More news is expected this year as the project moves forward, with the possibility of some building renovations being completed this year or in 2022.

A couple of top story-related projects will likely be completed this year.

The Van Wert County Regional Airport’s JL Rice Terminal construction project is expected to be finished this year. The 4,600-square-foot facility will replace a 300-square-foot building that was constructed in 1939.

Also expected to begin construction in 2021 is the Van Wert County Humane Society’s new animal shelter/adoption center facility. Groundbreaking for that project could come sometime this winter, but certainly by spring.

Another project now under construction that should be completed this year is the new Annex addition to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio. The project, which will add a storage area, dressing rooms, and a laundry area to the performing arts center, is expected to be completed in July.

Of course, other top issues will no doubt arise during 2021 that no one has anticipated. After all, last year’s top story was definitely not on the radar when Van Wert County residents celebrated New Year’s Day 2020.