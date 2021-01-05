Area Girl Scouts kick off 2021 cookie sales

VW independent/submitted information

LIMA — Girl Scouts of Western Ohio has kicked off its 2021 Girl Scout Cookie Program, ready to create moments of joy in 2021.

Now through March 14, Girl Scouts in the greater Lima area are selling eight delicious Girl Scout Cookies, including ever-popular favorites Thin Mints® and Samoas® (others include Tagalongs®, Do-Si-Dos®, Lemon-Ups®, Toffe-tastic®, Trefoils®, and Girl Scout S’mores®), through the world’s largest girl-led entrepreneurship program.

The Girl Scout Cookie program has long taught girls how to run a business and develop five essential skills. This year, girls are adapting their sales methods in creative, socially distant, and contact-free ways to keep themselves and their customers safe.

Innovative Girl-led Sales Methods

Faced with many of the same pandemic-induced challenges as other small businesses, girls are using more digital sales tools, like the Digital Cookie® online platform, launched in 2014. Customers near and far can order and pay online and either have cookies shipped or delivered.

Girl Scouts may also choose to go door-to-door, using contact-free approaches like door hanger order forms and porch drop-offs to ensure their customers can still obtain all their favorite cookies!

Cookie customers can spread the joy through a gift-box option that ships directly to others via the Digital Cookie platform, or they can opt to purchase “Cookies for a Cause” — cookies that the council will then donate to selected local nonprofits.

“Girl Scout Cookies are a bright spot for so many people each year, and they lead to many adventures for girls all year long,” says Roni Luckenbill, CEO of Girl Scouts of Western Ohio. “We’re excited that girls from 5-18 are embracing their entrepreneurial spirits, staying connected to their communities, and having fun by participating in the Cookie Program.”

How to Safely Purchase Girl Scout Cookies This Season

The proceeds from each and every purchase stay local with the troop and the council to power Girl Scouts’ essential leadership programming.

Consumers can support Girl Scouts by purchasing Thin Mints®, Samoas ®, Tagalongs®, Trefoils®, and more in a few different ways: