Luella M. Garrett

Luella M. Garrett, 83, of Van Wert, passed away at 4:22 a.m. Saturday, January 2, 2021, at Van Wert Health.

Luella M. Garrett

She was born April 28, 1937, in Celina, the daughter of Carl and Evelyn (Norris) Hainline, who both preceded her in death.

Luella was baptized in the Nazarene church and attended Good Shepherd Church of the Nazarene. She was a member of the Van Wert Senior Center, where she loved to play Bingo and paint.

She is survived by her children, Arnelle (Ryan) Adam of Convoy and Franklin D. (Brenda) Smith Jr. and Troy (Brenda) Garrett, both of Van Wert; five grandchildren, Dr. Zachary (Dijana) Smith, Dr. Allison (Nicholas) Krugh, Rustin (Megan) Adam, and James and Beth Garrett; as well as three great-grandchildren, Lara Smith and Ellie and Aiden Adam.

She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Rachel Smith; her twin sister, Loretta Hainline; two brothers, Earl and Duane Hainline; and two former spouses, Franklin D. Smith and James T. Garrett.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, January 9, in IOOF Cemetery in Convoy, with the Rev. Tom Shobe officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Luella’s memory may be sent to Thomas Edison Workshop Adult Activities.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.