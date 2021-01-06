Patricia Ann Decker

Patricia Ann Decker, 80, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away at 9:49 p.m. Monday, January 4, 2021, at home.

She was born December 12, 1940, in Blue Diamond, Kentucky, the daughter of Franklin Olaf Williams and Ruby (Parker) McIntosh, who both preceded her in death.

Survivors include her three children, Kevin (Lisa) Decker of Van Wert, Rodney (Nicole) Decker of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Vickie J. (Richard E.) Rice of Scott; eight grandchildren, Bradie (Ryan) Berry, Abby (Alan) Vinning, Melissa (Jon) Hamber, Torrie (Daniel) Bartalone, Lorrie Jo Decker, Gracie Decker, Emmett Decker, and London Decker; seven great-grandchildren; four sisters, Betty Tyas of Van Wert, Judy (Bill) Hinton of Coopersville, Michigan, Janet Tracy of Convoy, and Paula Thullen of Springfield; five brothers, Lonnie (Karen) McIntosh of Convoy, Mike McIntosh of Kentucky, and Mick Williams, Gordon Williams, and John David Williams all of Cincinnati.

Patricia was preceded in death by her stepfather, William M. McIntosh Sr.; her stepmother, Francis Williams; two brothers, Johnnie McIntosh and William M. “Bozo” McIntosh Jr.; and two sisters, Deloris McIntosh and Sandra S. Hughes.

Patricia retired as a quality control manager at BRC Rubber & Plastic Company in Bluffton, Indiana.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family and a celebration of life will take place at later date. Burial will be in Scott Cemetery.

Preferred memorials: Visiting Nurses and Hospice Home, 5910 Homestead Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46835.

Arrangements were handled by Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert.

Condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.