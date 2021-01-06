Roundup: girls’ hoops, wrestling, bowling

Girls basketball

Crestview 48 Bluffton 19

CONVOY — Olivia Cunningham scored 24 points in three quarters and Crestview improved to 8-1 (2-1 NWC) with a 48-19 win over Bluffton on Tuesday.

It was Crestview’s seventh consecutive victory.

Six of Cunningham’s points came in the first quarter and Crestview led 12-6 at the end of the period. The senior guard then added 10 more in the second quarter and Bailey Gregory scored all nine of her points in the same period to help give the Lady Knights a 34-12 halftime advantage.

Sami Scoles led Bluffton with seven points.

Crestview is slated to play at Allen East on Thursday.

Kalida 46 Lincolnview 28

KALIDA — Lincolnview struggled offensively in a 46-28 loss to Kalida on Tuesday.

The Lancers converted just 34 percent of their shots (13-25) from the floor and trailed 15-4 after the first quarter, 30-9 at halftime and 40-15 after three quarters. In addition, Lincolnview was 3-of-7 from the foul line and committed 23 turnovers while pulling down 18 rebounds.

Kendall Bollenbacher led the Lancers with nine points, while Annie Renner scored seven. Zadria King pulled down a team-high five rebounds.

Kalida (6-4) had three players finish in double figures – Grace Klausing had 13, Camille Hovest had 12 and Brenna Smith tallied 11.

Lincolnview (2-7) is scheduled to play at Columbus Grove on Thursday.

Wrestling

Celina 63 Van Wert 6

Van Wert hosted Celina in a Western Buckeye League dual match on Tuesday, with the Bulldogs coming out on top 63-6. Below are the individual results.

182- Tyler Carlin (C) won by fall in 1:18 over Caleb Bledsoe

195- Alex Stachler (C) won 9-1 over Spencer Blue

220- Brayden Mullins (C) won by fall in 3:18 over Turner Witten

285- Eli Kline (VW) won by fall in 3:21 over Joey Posada

106- Landon Wallace (C) won by fall in 1:08 over Kaedyn Swander

113- Matthew Smith (C) won by forfeit

120- Brycen Miracle (C) won 5-0 over Keaton Sudduth

126- Landon Engle (C) won 15-3 over Killian Sudduth

132- Zeph Miller (C) won 9-3 over Xavier Leal

138- Zack King (C) won by fall in 1:46 over Joaquin Estrada

145- Kyler Bowlby (C) won by fall in 1:31 over Jordan Rawlins

152- Carson Keiser (C) won by fall in 2:16 over Fletcher Smith

160- Jaden King (C) won 21-9 over Macein Bigham

170- Gavin Brown (C) won 9-2 over Morgein Bigham

The Cougars are scheduled to return to action Thursday at St. Marys Memorial.

Bowling

Van Wert splits with Ottawa-Glandorf

The Van Wert girls improved to 6-1 (6-0 WBL) by handily defeating Ottawa-Glandorf 2435-1842 on Monday.

In the first game Lorrie Decker lead the team with a 195 game and received help from Ryleigh Hanicq (159) and Hanna Say (157_. The second game saw Decker roll a 209 and Say scoring a 183. In the Baker portion the girls all bowled well and contributed and had a high game of 188 in game three and had a five-game Baker total of 806.

The Cougar boys fell to the Ottawa-Glandorf 2762-2638.

Van Wert took slim lead in the first game with Aidyn Sidle (208) and Jacob Place (193), but the Titans got hot in the second game and took at 47-pin lead. Van Wert’s Ian Ellis and Place kept the Cougars within striking distance with Ellis scoring a 225 game and Place adding a 177 game.

In the five-game Baker portion both teams scored well and with Cougar Boys having the game of 203.