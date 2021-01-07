Donna Rae (Thomas) Myers Adams

Donna Rae (Thomas) Myers Adams, 97, of Grover Hill, passed away Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at the Gardens of Paulding.

She was born November 12, 1923, in Allen County, the daughter of William and Leona (McClure) Thomas.

Survivors include her daughters, Claudia (Myers) Elliott (Gary) of Grover Hill and Tina (Adams) Sheely (Kevin) of rural Spencerville, Indiana; seven grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-granddaughter.

Preceding her in death was her husband, George J. Adams in 1994; four siblings, Olive Scherer, Rheba Miller, Betty Koenig, and William Rex Thomas; a son-in-law, Jon E. Niblick; and two nephews, Garry D and Ricky L. Miller.

Donna graduated from Grover Hill High School in 1941, where she played basketball and sang in the choir. She was a “Rosie the Riveter” in Long Beach, California, working for the Douglas Aircraft Company during World War II. She finished her working career as a cutter-grinder on jet engines at Excello in Lima.

Donna was a member of Zion United Methodist Church in Grover Hill, where she was involved with the food pantry. She enjoyed her grandchildren’s sporting and music events and loved traveling with the YWCA. She was an excellent seamstress, loved music, reading, word finds, and cheering for the Ohio State Buckeyes and Wayne Trace.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, January 10, in Middle Creek Cemetery in Grover Hill, with Pastor Michael Waldron officiating.

Preferred memorials: Grover Hill Volunteer Fire Department or a charity of the donor’s choice.

Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert is handling the arrangements.

