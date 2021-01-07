Patricia A. Wisener

Patricia A. Wisener, 82, of Van Wert, passed away at 7:50 a.m. Monday, December 21, 2020, at her daughter’s residence.

She was born May 14, 1938, in Van Wert, the daughter of Francis W. Elizabeth Lucille (Stover) Bayles, who preceded her in death. On June 6, 1954, she married the love of her life, Lester J. Wisener, who passed away August 30, 2011. Together, they shared years of memories.

Patricia worked for Colonial Nursing Home and The Laurels of Shane Hill in Rockford before working for Van Wert Manufacturing for 17 years. She was a member of Liberty Baptist Church in Van Wert, the Classic Red Peonies of Van Wert, and the Van Wert YWCA.

Patricia loved sewing, spending time with her family, and especially doing arts and crafts with her grandkids.

She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly (Mike) Lare of Convoy; a sister, Sandra (George) Anderson of Willshire; one brother, Gary Bayles of Rockford; a brother-in-law, John Hoersten of Rockford; two sisters-in-law: Delores Laukhuf of Haviland and Helen Wisener of Van Wert; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by two sons, Lester L. Wisener and Gene Wisener; a daughter, Terri Cummins; two sisters, Nada Hoersten and Betty Miller; a brother, Jack Bayles; and one granddaughter, Jennifer Cummins.

A public graveside service was held at noon Monday, December 28, 2020 at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, with the Rev. Jim Burns officiating. Attendees were required to wear masks and adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Other services and visitation will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Patricia’s memory may be sent to Liberty Baptist Church Building Fund.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

