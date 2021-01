St. Marys too much for Cougar wrestlers

Van Wert independent sports

ST. MARYS — Van Wert fell to 0-3 in Western Buckeye League dual matches with a 69-12 loss to St. Marys Memorial on Thursday. The Cougars picked two wins via pins by Keaton Sudduth and Eli Kline. Full individual results are listed below.

106- Mike Crites (SM) won by fall :41 over Kaedyn Swander

113- Tyler Hisey (SM) won by fall in :29 over Matthew Dunno

120- Trevor Hisey (SM) won by fall in :52 over Ashton Baer

126- Jacob Perez Shinabery (SM) won 10-9 over Killian Sudduth

132- Keaton Sudduth (VW) won by fall in 1:05 over Carson Engle

138- Max Sell (SM) won by fall in 1:40 over Joaquin Estrada

145- Quincy Tracy (SM) won by fall in :42 over Jordan Rawlins

152- Garrett Donovan (SM) won by fall in 1:19 over Fletcher Smith

160- Parker Weichert (SM) won by fall in 5:02 over Macein Bigham

170- Mason Saeler (SM) won by fall in 2:22 over Caleb Bledsoe

182- Jace Schaefer (SM) won by fall in 1:05 over Morgein Bigham

195- Stashu Patterson (SM) won by fall in 3:48 over Spencer Blue

220- Brice Saeler (SM) won by fall in 3:58 over Turner Witten

285- Eli Kline (VW) won by fall in 3:49 over Logan Knous

Van Wert will return to action at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Crestview Wrestling Duals with the host Knights, Lincolnview, Ada and Antwerp.