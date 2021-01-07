VW Cougar swimmers split with Ada

VW independent sports/submitted information

The Van Wert High School boys and girls swimming teams hosted Ada High School in a dual meet on Tuesday and the teams earned a split, with the Cougar boys defeating Ada 43-11, while the girls fell to the Bulldogs 39-28.

Cougar swimmers who earned a first place finish include Jamie Burenga, Tyra McClain, Ian Rex, Gage Wannemacher, Jayden Welker and Travis Francis.

Van Wert’s Jamie Burenga swims the Butterfly leg of the 200-yard medley relay. Photo submitted

Boys Results (all distances in meters)

200 Medley Relay: 1st (2:14.00 – Ian Rex, Gage Wannemacher, Jayden Welker, Travis Francis)

200 Freestyle: 1st (2:19.93 – Ian Rex), 2nd (2:23.72-Octavius Tucker)

200 Individual Medley: 1st (2:36.81 – Jayden Welker)

50 Freestyle: 1st (28.66–Gage Wannemacher), 2nd (30.23-Travis Francis), 4th (35.50 – Bryce Miller)

100 Butterfly: 1st (1:10.12 –Jayden Welker)

100 Freestyle: 1st (1:10.46 – Travis Francis)

200 Freestyle Relay: 1st (1:57.80 – Gage Wannemacher, Jayden Welker, Ian Rex, Travis Francis)

100 Backstroke: 1st (1:14.28 –Ian Rex)

100 Breaststroke: 1st (1:26.64 – Gage Wannemacher)

Girls Results (all distances in meters)

200 Medley Relay: 2nd (2:40.58 – Jamie Burenga, Tyra McClain, Allie Etter, Gracie Mull)

200 Freestyle: 2nd (2:46.55 – Jamie Burenga)

200 Individual Medley: 2nd (3:16.15 – Allie Etter), 3rd (3:18.45 – Gracie Mull)

50 Freestyle: 1st (33.21-Tyra McClain)

100 Freestyle: 2nd (1:17.88 – Allie Etter)

200 Freestyle Relay: 2nd (2:19.53 –Jamie Burenga, Tyra McClain, Allie Etter, Gracie Mull)

100 Backstroke: 1st (1:28.06 – Jamie Burenga), 2nd (1:33.62– Gracie Mull)

100 Breaststroke: 3rd (1:45.08 – Tyra McClain)

The Cougars will return to action next Tuesday at Ayersville.