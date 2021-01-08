Eaton holds United Way campaign week

VW independent/submitted information

Eaton Corporation recently held its annual campaign week offering their employees different events to help raise money for the United Way of Van Wert County. Eaton has a long and proud history of community service with its collective willingness to help its neighbors through both financial support and volunteerism. Eaton’s support of United Way is a relationship that has been going on for many years.

During their recent campaign week, employees of the Van Wert plant demonstrated their support of United Way by raising over $6,000, just in participation of different events held at the facility. Those events included a coney dog lunch, scratch off tickets, cornhole tournament, silent auction for parking spots, and a “pie in the face” event.

Eaton’s United Way team also just held its annual Eaton Bag Bingo event, which took on a very different feel this year. Two hundred tickets were sold throughout the community and baskets were raffled virtually, raising over $4,500.

Eaton’s partnership is a crucial one in helping the United Way reach its $500,000 goal. As Eaton’s campaign nears finalization, the United Way expects to reach 75 percent of its goal, thanks to employee pledges, which Eaton Corporation matches at 50 percent.

The United Way is thankful to Eaton and its employees for their participation and service to the Van Wert community each and every year keeping it #AlwaysUnited.