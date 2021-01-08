Friday night HS basketball scoreboard
Here are final scores of Friday’s area boys’ high school basketball games.
NWC
Crestview 78 Allen East 52
Delphos Jefferson 46 Ada 34
Paulding 52 Bluffton 47
Lima Central Catholic 55 Spencerville 43 (non-conference)
Columbus Grove at Lincolnview – postponed to January 26
WBL
Defiance 61 Kenton 38
Elida 40 Celina 29
Ottawa-Glandorf 86 Bath 53
Shawnee 70 Wapakoneta 45
Van Wert at St. Marys Memorial – postponed to January 19
GMC
Ayersville 56 Hicksville 40
Edgerton 41 Holgate 32
Tinora 46 Wayne Trace 43
Antwerp at Fairview – postponed
MAC
Fort Recovery 53 New Knoxville 40
New Bremen 55 Delphos St. John’s 43
Marion Local 43 Versailles 36
Minster 59 Parkway 47
St. Henry 54 Coldwater 43
PCL
Kalida 41 Fort Jennings 26
Continental 62 Miller City 45
NWCC
Perry 59 USV 52
Riverside 61 Temple Christian 31
TRAC
Lima Sr. 70 Findlay 53
