Heather N. Martin

Heather N. Martin, 41, of Van Wert, passed away Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at home.

She was born May 9, 1979, in Berlin, Germany, the only daughter of Douglas Brent Martin, who preceded her in death, and Cynthia (Winters) Martin Canales, who survives in Convoy.

Other survivors include her four children, Eric Michael Martin of Lima, and Tyler James Potterbaum, Lillyanna Grace Potterbaum, and Emma Christianna Potterbaum, all of Franklin, Tennessee; one grandchild, Elijah B. Martin of Lima; two brothers, Christopher B. Martin of Houston, Texas, and David Joseph Canales of Rockford.

Heather was a 1998 graduate of Van Wert High School

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, January 12, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with Pastor Bill Watson officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from noon until the time of services Tuesday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Catholic Charities Adoptions (www.catholiccharitiesusa.org).

Condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.