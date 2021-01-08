SWCD sets tree seedling sales deadline

VW independent/submitted information

The deadline to purchase seedlings from the Van Wert Soil and Water Conservation District is Friday, March 26. The seedlings are available in packets of 10 at a minimal cost.

The following seedling species are available: American arborvitae, Austrian pine, Colorado blue spruce, Eastern white pine, Norway spruce, Arrowwood viburnum, black cherry, black walnut, black chokeberry, pin oak, black gum, red bud, sugar maple, swamp white oak, and sweet gum.

Two seed packets are available: Wildflower Seed and Butterfly/Hummingbird Seed.

The 1-ounce Wildflower Seed packet contains 15-16 different annual and perennial species adapted for this area and will cover 300 square feet.

The 1-ounce. Butterfly/Hummingbird Seed packet contains 10-13 annual and perennial varieties and will cover 300 square feet.

This program is open to the public. Order forms are available in the SWCD office, 1185 Professional Drive in Van Wert, on the SWCD website at www.vanwertswcd.org, or by calling 419.238.9591.

The delivery date is mid-April. Payment (cash or check) is required when placing the order.