SWCD taking orders for fish fingerlings

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Soil & Water Conservation District is taking orders for fish fingerlings. The types of fish available are largemouth bass, blue gill, channel catfish, shellcracker, black crappie, yellow perch, black flat head minnow, and white amur.

The fish sale is an opportunity for pond owners to stock or re-stock the ponds at a reasonable cost.

Orders will be accepted until April 23. Payment is expected when placing the order. The fish will be delivered to the SWCD office on Friday, April 29, at 3 p.m.

Stocking recommendations for a on acre pond are:

100 largemouth bass, 500 blue gill, 100 channel catfish, 500-1,000 fat head minnow.

White amur recommendations are based on the amount of weed cover in the pond. If the pond has 20-40 percent vegetation, the recommendation is 10 amur; above 40 percent weed cover the recommendation is 15 amur.

Orders will be boxed and ready at the time of delivery. Order forms are available in the office, 1185 Professional Drive, Van Wert or on the SWCD website at www.vanwertswcd.org.