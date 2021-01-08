YWCA seeks county scholarship applicants

VW independent/submitted information

The YWCA of Van Wert County will be awarding three scholarships — $750, $500, and $300 — to deserving young women in the Van Wert community. The scholarships may be used at their discretion in pursuit of future goals or plans.

Applicants must be county high school seniors or reside within Van Wert County. Scholarship applications can be picked up in guidance counselor’s offices at county schools, found on the YWCA website: www.ywcavanwert.org, or requested via email at khoug@ywcavanwertcounty.org.

The deadline to turn in scholarship application forms is Friday, February 12.

The YWCA is partially funded by the Van Wert County Foundation and is a United Way agency. For more information, contact YWCA Director of Advocacy Kelly Houg at 419.238.6639 or the email address shown above.